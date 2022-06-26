Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 201,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,253 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.