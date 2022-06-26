Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHHGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

