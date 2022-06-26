Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.