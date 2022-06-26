Mdex (MDX) Market Cap Reaches $78.01 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $78.01 million and $1.79 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00144399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00070607 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014249 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 902,186,159 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

