Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.56.

NYSE MPW opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 28.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,002,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 222,354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 12.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,157,000 after acquiring an additional 75,154 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 21.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

