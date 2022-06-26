Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.02. The company has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

