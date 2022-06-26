Meme (MEME) Price Hits $409.51 on Top Exchanges

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00238225 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000239 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001277 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008776 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00422621 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars.

