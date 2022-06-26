Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading 35.4% Higher Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $4,298.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00240446 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000240 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001262 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008776 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00418476 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.