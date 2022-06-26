MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $26.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLNK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,752,000 after buying an additional 373,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after buying an additional 398,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 160,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 65,575 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 103,128 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLNK opened at $18.52 on Friday. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.88.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

