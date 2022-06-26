Mesefa Price Tops $0.0190 on Major Exchanges (SEFA)

Mesefa (SEFA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Mesefa has a market capitalization of $8,178.25 and approximately $30.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mesefa coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mesefa has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00143767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00070259 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014388 BTC.

Mesefa Coin Profile

Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. The official website for Mesefa is mesefa.com . Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mesefa

