MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $16.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

MTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.92.

MTG opened at $12.75 on Thursday. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 352,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 174,919 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

