Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.24-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.94 billion-$52.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.87 billion.

Shares of MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.25.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $353.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Karlinski Andrew C raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 1,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.