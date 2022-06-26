MileVerse Price Tops $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $13.30 million and $1.29 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00144291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00071042 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014264 BTC.

MileVerse Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,221,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse

Buying and Selling MileVerse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MileVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

