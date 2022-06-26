Mithra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Price Target Lowered to €31.00 at Berenberg Bank

Mithra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MITPF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €41.00 ($43.16) to €31.00 ($32.63) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Mithra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02.

About Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA develops, manufactures, and markets complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause, and hormone-dependent cancers in Europe and internationally. Its development candidates include Estelle, which has completed phase III clinical trial, which is a combined oral contraceptive; Donesta, which is in phase III clinical trial for estetrol-based oral hormone treatment.

