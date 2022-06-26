Mithra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Price Target Lowered to €31.00 at Berenberg Bank

Mithra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MITPF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €41.00 ($43.16) to €31.00 ($32.63) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Mithra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02.
About Mithra Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mithra Pharmaceuticals (MITPF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Mithra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mithra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.