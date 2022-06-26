Monero (XMR) Market Cap Tops $2.31 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $127.38 or 0.00602872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $72.54 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,139,903 coins. Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

