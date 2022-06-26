Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €74.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($77.89) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BFSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($83.16) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($97.89) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Befesa alerts:

Shares of BFSA stock opened at €49.42 ($52.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €63.17. Befesa has a one year low of €48.72 ($51.28) and a one year high of €73.60 ($77.47).

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.