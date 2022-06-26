Morgan Stanley Cuts Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $120.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATO. Barclays lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $109.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.43. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 62,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

