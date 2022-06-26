Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

VALE traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.20. 33,576,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,512,300. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Vale will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Vale by 1,067.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,820 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 916.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after buying an additional 11,535,429 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after buying an additional 11,140,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

