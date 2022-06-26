Nabox One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.74 Million (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Nabox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Nabox has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nabox has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nabox alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00145266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00076117 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014507 BTC.

Nabox Coin Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,902,691,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Buying and Selling Nabox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nabox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nabox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nabox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nabox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.