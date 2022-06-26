National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.60.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NYSE:NHI opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a current ratio of 23.40. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.96.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 102.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.