NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NatWest Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.04) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.43) to GBX 300 ($3.67) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.10) to GBX 360 ($4.41) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NatWest Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $274.62.
Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
