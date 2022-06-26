NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NatWest Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.04) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.43) to GBX 300 ($3.67) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.10) to GBX 360 ($4.41) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NatWest Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $274.62.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 262,585 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 1,795.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 135,575 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 216,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

