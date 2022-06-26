Nepsis Inc. Grows Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nepsis Inc. raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,832 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. VMware makes up about 3.1% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after buying an additional 3,075,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of VMware by 11,852.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $288,680,000 after buying an additional 2,470,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $10,203,013. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $117.96 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

