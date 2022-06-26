Nepsis Inc. Sells 13,143 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nepsis Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,143 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 4.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Chubb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.14.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $194.53 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $157.19 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

