Nepsis Inc. Sells 1,668 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Nepsis Inc. reduced its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. National Health Investors comprises 0.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $573,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $1,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NYSE:NHI opened at $61.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $69.23.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

National Health Investors Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.