Nepsis Inc. Takes $984,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 481.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,492 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,475,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $11,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. GSK’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.74) to GBX 1,800 ($22.05) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.31) to GBX 1,900 ($23.27) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

