NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last Week

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $15.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00027281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00274675 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002518 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005246 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000727 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

