NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 3,763 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $105,068.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,866,184.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,743 shares of company stock worth $20,344,911. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce to $192.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $185.92 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 180.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

