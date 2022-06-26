NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 619.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,973 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.87.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

