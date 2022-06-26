NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 164 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.0% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $509.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $587.81. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $205.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.