NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 6,988 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.1% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.23.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $215.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.07 and a 200 day moving average of $241.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.