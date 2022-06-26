Oikos (OKS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33,929.00

Oikos (OKS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $382,295.60 and approximately $33,929.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00143767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00070259 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014388 BTC.

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

