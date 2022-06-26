OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $30.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.03. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 128.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.