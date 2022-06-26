OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) versus Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Financial Survey

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get OneSpan alerts:

89.5% of OneSpan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of OneSpan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OneSpan and Kyndryl, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00

OneSpan presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.47%. Kyndryl has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.18%. Given Kyndryl’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than OneSpan.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneSpan and Kyndryl’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan $214.48 million 2.36 -$30.58 million ($0.41) -30.88 Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.12 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A

OneSpan has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpan and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan -7.50% -7.90% -5.24% Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OneSpan beats Kyndryl on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneSpan Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services. It also provides Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit; Mobile Authenticator Studio, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; and authentication servers, which enables customers to administer a high level of access control. In addition, it offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud platform that simplify and secure user journeys; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. OneSpan Inc. was a former subsidiary of Guidewire Software, Inc.

Kyndryl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.