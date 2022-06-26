Ontology Market Capitalization Hits $205.95 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $205.95 million and approximately $14.68 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00094482 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00027194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00018181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00050886 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

