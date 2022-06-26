Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Cap Reaches $66.23 Million

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $66.23 million and approximately $241,442.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004699 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00145465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00077129 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014542 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 66,710,099 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.