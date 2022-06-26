Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

ORA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $88.52.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,340. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

