Oxygen Hits One Day Volume of $256,083.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Oxygen has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $256,083.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0743 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,114,889 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.