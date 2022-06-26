Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $522,352,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $257,771,000 after buying an additional 141,612 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total transaction of $1,647,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,605,136.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $421,471,941 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $510.71 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.57.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

