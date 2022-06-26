Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSI shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target (up from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$13.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.97. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$7.50 and a one year high of C$17.12.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$74.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

