Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $185,510,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Paychex by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,352,000 after acquiring an additional 337,069 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 685,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,632,000 after acquiring an additional 238,439 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,657 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

