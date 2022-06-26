PDS Planning Inc Acquires 1,406 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $1,768,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Shares of TSM opened at $85.92 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

