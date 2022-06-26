PDS Planning Inc Acquires 39 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,403,800,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $509.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $558.01 and its 200-day moving average is $587.81. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

