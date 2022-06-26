PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676,623 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $53,597,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,369,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,896 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,781,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of NiSource by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,282,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.35.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

