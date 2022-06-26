PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 120.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,151 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

