PDS Planning Inc Buys 2,610 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

