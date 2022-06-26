PDS Planning Inc Buys 506 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV opened at $63.72 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.86.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.