PDS Planning Inc Grows Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Infosys were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after buying an additional 7,753,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,794,000 after purchasing an additional 53,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,264 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFY. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

