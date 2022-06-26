PDS Planning Inc Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT opened at $87.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $83.24 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.