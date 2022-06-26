PDS Planning Inc Has $27.01 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 4.8% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $27,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $232.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

