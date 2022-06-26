PDS Planning Inc Has $805,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $544.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $543.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $491.18 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

