PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after buying an additional 3,343,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after buying an additional 320,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after buying an additional 350,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,495,000 after buying an additional 92,137 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.11.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

